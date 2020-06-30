24851 Via Del Rio

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool pool table tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pool table tennis court

Light, bright, adorable single story home in a fabulous neighborhood in Lake Forest. This spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large family kitchen with center island and newer appliances. Huge private backyard (gardener included) with fruit trees, large patio and fountain....great for entertaining or play. This home is walking distance to all top rated schools, a large park and shopping. Enjoy the amenities of the prestigious Sun and Sail Club which has a lake, tennis, pools, sport courts, work out room, bar and billiard room. Wonder family and adult fun!!!