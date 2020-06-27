24381 Manzanita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous upgraded 4 bedroom + bonus room home is across street from the lake! This home is move in ready with beautiful tile and wood flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Enjoy new neutral paint, crown moulding and spacious livingroom with vaulted ceilngs, recessed lights and fireplace. The kitchen highlights include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cherrywood cabinets, island and dining room area. This desirable floorplan has 2 main floor bedrooms each with mirrow wardrobes and they share a remodeled bathroom with granite counters, upgraded backsplash and walk in shower. A custom wrought iron staircase leads you upstairs where the 3rd bedroom, bonus room and master bedroom are located. The master has access to large oversized patio and upgraded granite and marble bathroom with walk in shower & dual sinks. The oversized bonus room has a wet bar & access to patio for entertaining outdoors. The grassy backyard offers privacy, lots of room to play and is also perfect for entertaining under the outdoor covered patio area! Enjoy excellent schools, desirable lake close community & the amazing resort-like amenities at the Beach and Tennis Club which includes pool/lagoon, tennis, volleyball, billiards, gym & tons of activities and events! 2 car attached garage with direct access has tankless water heater and storage. Lease includes HOA Beach & Tennis membership, refrigerator and gardener! Owner may consider 1 small pet. New sod being installed soon!