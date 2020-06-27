All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
24381 Manzanita Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

24381 Manzanita Drive

24381 Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Location

24381 Manzanita Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous upgraded 4 bedroom + bonus room home is across street from the lake! This home is move in ready with beautiful tile and wood flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Enjoy new neutral paint, crown moulding and spacious livingroom with vaulted ceilngs, recessed lights and fireplace. The kitchen highlights include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cherrywood cabinets, island and dining room area. This desirable floorplan has 2 main floor bedrooms each with mirrow wardrobes and they share a remodeled bathroom with granite counters, upgraded backsplash and walk in shower. A custom wrought iron staircase leads you upstairs where the 3rd bedroom, bonus room and master bedroom are located. The master has access to large oversized patio and upgraded granite and marble bathroom with walk in shower & dual sinks. The oversized bonus room has a wet bar & access to patio for entertaining outdoors. The grassy backyard offers privacy, lots of room to play and is also perfect for entertaining under the outdoor covered patio area! Enjoy excellent schools, desirable lake close community & the amazing resort-like amenities at the Beach and Tennis Club which includes pool/lagoon, tennis, volleyball, billiards, gym & tons of activities and events! 2 car attached garage with direct access has tankless water heater and storage. Lease includes HOA Beach & Tennis membership, refrigerator and gardener! Owner may consider 1 small pet. New sod being installed soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24381 Manzanita Drive have any available units?
24381 Manzanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24381 Manzanita Drive have?
Some of 24381 Manzanita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24381 Manzanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24381 Manzanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24381 Manzanita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24381 Manzanita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24381 Manzanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24381 Manzanita Drive offers parking.
Does 24381 Manzanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24381 Manzanita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24381 Manzanita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24381 Manzanita Drive has a pool.
Does 24381 Manzanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 24381 Manzanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24381 Manzanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24381 Manzanita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24381 Manzanita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24381 Manzanita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
