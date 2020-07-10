All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 24191 Okeechobee Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24191 Okeechobee Ln
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

24191 Okeechobee Ln

24191 Okeechobee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24191 Okeechobee Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Spectacular Lake Views in Lake Forest - Property Id: 287322

Channel Lake View! Lake view from the living room, balcony, patio, & master bedroom. One full bedroom (2nd largest to master) & full bathroom downstairs! The greenbelt bordering the lake is perfect for bocce ball, football, baseball, playing with dogs, or any other sport. The large balcony off the master has the perfect channel lake views & also provides a shaded cover with canned lights for outdoor dining below. Come experience resort living at its finest with the tranquility of the 37-acre lake and membership to the Sun & Sail Club with its many amenities including 4 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball, volleyball, Jacuzzi, etc. Award Winning School District, Hiking & Biking trails, Serrano Park with stables and horse trails, Heritage Hill, Lake Forest's new 86 Acre Sports Park, & much more. Take a stand-up paddle board or kayak to the Sun & Sail Club...Or do wine and cheese at the picnic tables overlooking the lake!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287322
Property Id 287322

(RLNE5807419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24191 Okeechobee Ln have any available units?
24191 Okeechobee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24191 Okeechobee Ln have?
Some of 24191 Okeechobee Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24191 Okeechobee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
24191 Okeechobee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24191 Okeechobee Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 24191 Okeechobee Ln is pet friendly.
Does 24191 Okeechobee Ln offer parking?
No, 24191 Okeechobee Ln does not offer parking.
Does 24191 Okeechobee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24191 Okeechobee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24191 Okeechobee Ln have a pool?
Yes, 24191 Okeechobee Ln has a pool.
Does 24191 Okeechobee Ln have accessible units?
No, 24191 Okeechobee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 24191 Okeechobee Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24191 Okeechobee Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 24191 Okeechobee Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 24191 Okeechobee Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with Parking
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College