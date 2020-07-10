24191 Okeechobee Ln

Amenities

Spectacular Lake Views in Lake Forest - Property Id: 287322



Channel Lake View! Lake view from the living room, balcony, patio, & master bedroom. One full bedroom (2nd largest to master) & full bathroom downstairs! The greenbelt bordering the lake is perfect for bocce ball, football, baseball, playing with dogs, or any other sport. The large balcony off the master has the perfect channel lake views & also provides a shaded cover with canned lights for outdoor dining below. Come experience resort living at its finest with the tranquility of the 37-acre lake and membership to the Sun & Sail Club with its many amenities including 4 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball, volleyball, Jacuzzi, etc. Award Winning School District, Hiking & Biking trails, Serrano Park with stables and horse trails, Heritage Hill, Lake Forest's new 86 Acre Sports Park, & much more. Take a stand-up paddle board or kayak to the Sun & Sail Club...Or do wine and cheese at the picnic tables overlooking the lake!

