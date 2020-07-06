All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 24 Pastora.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24 Pastora
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

24 Pastora

24 Pastora · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 Pastora, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 24 Pastora in Foothill Ranch community. this beautiful single family home is located on a cul-de-sac and offers 5 bedrooms (one downstairs) and 2.5 bathrooms, view and privacy. Plenty of windows downstairs and upstairs bring natural light in, vaulted ceilings, separate living and family room is great for entertaining, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with island and granite counter tops opens to backyard, stainless steel appliances. Downstairs tile flooring. Plantation shutters downstairs. Move-in condition. Great backyard with city and mountain view for all your gatherings. Walking distance to the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Pastora have any available units?
24 Pastora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24 Pastora have?
Some of 24 Pastora's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Pastora currently offering any rent specials?
24 Pastora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Pastora pet-friendly?
No, 24 Pastora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24 Pastora offer parking?
Yes, 24 Pastora offers parking.
Does 24 Pastora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Pastora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Pastora have a pool?
Yes, 24 Pastora has a pool.
Does 24 Pastora have accessible units?
No, 24 Pastora does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Pastora have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Pastora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Pastora have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Pastora does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College