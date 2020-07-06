Amenities

Welcome to 24 Pastora in Foothill Ranch community. this beautiful single family home is located on a cul-de-sac and offers 5 bedrooms (one downstairs) and 2.5 bathrooms, view and privacy. Plenty of windows downstairs and upstairs bring natural light in, vaulted ceilings, separate living and family room is great for entertaining, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with island and granite counter tops opens to backyard, stainless steel appliances. Downstairs tile flooring. Plantation shutters downstairs. Move-in condition. Great backyard with city and mountain view for all your gatherings. Walking distance to the Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park