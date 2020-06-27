Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 22186 RIM POINTE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
22186 RIM POINTE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22186 RIM POINTE
22186 Rim Pointe
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Rancho de los Alisos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
22186 Rim Pointe, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
SPACIOUS 2 BDRM-TOP FLOOR LAKE FOREST 'WHITE OAK' CONDO. HUGE COVERED ENTRY VIEW BALCONY/DECK, NEWER OVEN/RANGE, NEWER CARPETING, ONE NEAR-BY COVERED CARPORT AND COMMUNITY POOL/SPA!.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22186 RIM POINTE have any available units?
22186 RIM POINTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Forest, CA
.
What amenities does 22186 RIM POINTE have?
Some of 22186 RIM POINTE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22186 RIM POINTE currently offering any rent specials?
22186 RIM POINTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22186 RIM POINTE pet-friendly?
No, 22186 RIM POINTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Forest
.
Does 22186 RIM POINTE offer parking?
Yes, 22186 RIM POINTE offers parking.
Does 22186 RIM POINTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22186 RIM POINTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22186 RIM POINTE have a pool?
Yes, 22186 RIM POINTE has a pool.
Does 22186 RIM POINTE have accessible units?
No, 22186 RIM POINTE does not have accessible units.
Does 22186 RIM POINTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22186 RIM POINTE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22186 RIM POINTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22186 RIM POINTE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Similar Pages
Lake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with Parking
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Whittier, CA
Upland, CA
Murrieta, CA
Downey, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
Garden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CA
La Habra, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College