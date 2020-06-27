All apartments in Lake Forest
22051 Newbridge Dr.

22051 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22051 Newbridge Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
22051 Newbridge Dr. Available 11/02/19 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath w/ Garage - Townhome attached Large 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath with a 2 Car garage Rear yard 2 community pools Tennis Courts
NO pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2703022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22051 Newbridge Dr. have any available units?
22051 Newbridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 22051 Newbridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
22051 Newbridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22051 Newbridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 22051 Newbridge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22051 Newbridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 22051 Newbridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 22051 Newbridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22051 Newbridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22051 Newbridge Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 22051 Newbridge Dr. has a pool.
Does 22051 Newbridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 22051 Newbridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 22051 Newbridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22051 Newbridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22051 Newbridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22051 Newbridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
