Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

MUST SEE! Don't let the pics fool you, the unit is light and bright! This unit offers great privacy and nice view from each of the windows. The entire unit has been completely remodeled and all appliances are brand new. There is a private laundry room indoors and both bedrooms have large mirrored closets. The outdoor patio also has a large storage closet. The unit is in the Saddleback Valley School District and is close to the 5 & 405 FWY and 241 & 261 toll roads, and Saddleback Church. small dog is ok; an additional $500. non refundable pet deposit will be required.