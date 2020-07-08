All apartments in Lake Forest
21931 Midcrest Drive
21931 Midcrest Drive

21931 Midcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21931 Midcrest Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful neighborhood in Lake Forest offers one bedroom the size of a bonus room. Full house privileges (no garage access). Separate Laundry Room. Huge hardscaped backyard. No pets. Looking for one year rental but will listen to shorter term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21931 Midcrest Drive have any available units?
21931 Midcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 21931 Midcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21931 Midcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21931 Midcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21931 Midcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21931 Midcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 21931 Midcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21931 Midcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21931 Midcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21931 Midcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 21931 Midcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21931 Midcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 21931 Midcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21931 Midcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21931 Midcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21931 Midcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21931 Midcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

