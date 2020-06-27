All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:11 AM

21602 Treeshade Lane

21602 Treeshade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21602 Treeshade Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful and spacious home that has been extremely well maintained. Huge yard with fruit trees on a large and private lot. Owner pays gardening service. This home has a unique 3 car garage where the 3rd car space extends all the way back and on the side of the house with a ton of built-in storage. Neutral carpeting throughout the home. Crown molding, raised baseboards, wainscoting and recessed lighting. The oversized master bedroom has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21602 Treeshade Lane have any available units?
21602 Treeshade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21602 Treeshade Lane have?
Some of 21602 Treeshade Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21602 Treeshade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21602 Treeshade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21602 Treeshade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21602 Treeshade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21602 Treeshade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21602 Treeshade Lane offers parking.
Does 21602 Treeshade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21602 Treeshade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21602 Treeshade Lane have a pool?
No, 21602 Treeshade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21602 Treeshade Lane have accessible units?
No, 21602 Treeshade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21602 Treeshade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21602 Treeshade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21602 Treeshade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21602 Treeshade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

