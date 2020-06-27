21602 Treeshade Lane

Amenities

This is a beautiful and spacious home that has been extremely well maintained. Huge yard with fruit trees on a large and private lot. Owner pays gardening service. This home has a unique 3 car garage where the 3rd car space extends all the way back and on the side of the house with a ton of built-in storage. Neutral carpeting throughout the home. Crown molding, raised baseboards, wainscoting and recessed lighting. The oversized master bedroom has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.