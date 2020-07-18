Rent Calculator
21227 Camelia 18
21227 Camelia
·
No Longer Available
Location
21227 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Camelia - Property Id: 315651
Beautiful Condo in Lake Forest.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315651
Property Id 315651
(RLNE5915433)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21227 Camelia 18 have any available units?
21227 Camelia 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Forest, CA
.
What amenities does 21227 Camelia 18 have?
Some of 21227 Camelia 18's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21227 Camelia 18 currently offering any rent specials?
21227 Camelia 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21227 Camelia 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21227 Camelia 18 is pet friendly.
Does 21227 Camelia 18 offer parking?
No, 21227 Camelia 18 does not offer parking.
Does 21227 Camelia 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21227 Camelia 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21227 Camelia 18 have a pool?
No, 21227 Camelia 18 does not have a pool.
Does 21227 Camelia 18 have accessible units?
No, 21227 Camelia 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 21227 Camelia 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21227 Camelia 18 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21227 Camelia 18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21227 Camelia 18 does not have units with air conditioning.
