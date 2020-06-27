All apartments in Lake Forest
21086 Calle Matorral
21086 Calle Matorral

21086 Calle Matorral · No Longer Available
Location

21086 Calle Matorral, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho Serrano

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous home in Serrano Park! Great floor plan with a 9400 sq.ft LOT! This property is Move in Ready with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and open floor plan. One bedroom located on first floor next to full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21086 Calle Matorral have any available units?
21086 Calle Matorral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 21086 Calle Matorral currently offering any rent specials?
21086 Calle Matorral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21086 Calle Matorral pet-friendly?
No, 21086 Calle Matorral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21086 Calle Matorral offer parking?
Yes, 21086 Calle Matorral offers parking.
Does 21086 Calle Matorral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21086 Calle Matorral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21086 Calle Matorral have a pool?
No, 21086 Calle Matorral does not have a pool.
Does 21086 Calle Matorral have accessible units?
No, 21086 Calle Matorral does not have accessible units.
Does 21086 Calle Matorral have units with dishwashers?
No, 21086 Calle Matorral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21086 Calle Matorral have units with air conditioning?
No, 21086 Calle Matorral does not have units with air conditioning.
