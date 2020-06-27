21086 Calle Matorral, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Rancho Serrano
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous home in Serrano Park! Great floor plan with a 9400 sq.ft LOT! This property is Move in Ready with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and open floor plan. One bedroom located on first floor next to full bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21086 Calle Matorral have any available units?
21086 Calle Matorral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 21086 Calle Matorral currently offering any rent specials?
21086 Calle Matorral is not currently offering any rent specials.