21062 Berry Glen
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

21062 Berry Glen

21062 Berry Gln · No Longer Available
Location

21062 Berry Gln, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated and move in ready on this beautiful end unit. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21062 Berry Glen have any available units?
21062 Berry Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 21062 Berry Glen currently offering any rent specials?
21062 Berry Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21062 Berry Glen pet-friendly?
No, 21062 Berry Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21062 Berry Glen offer parking?
No, 21062 Berry Glen does not offer parking.
Does 21062 Berry Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21062 Berry Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21062 Berry Glen have a pool?
No, 21062 Berry Glen does not have a pool.
Does 21062 Berry Glen have accessible units?
No, 21062 Berry Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 21062 Berry Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 21062 Berry Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21062 Berry Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 21062 Berry Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
