210 Primrose Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Exquisite Brand New Single Family Home - Exquisite brand new single family 2-story detached home located in the Camden Square neighborhood in Foothill Ranch near Lake Forest. Immaculate, open and bright floor plan boasts the largest square footage in the community with main level bedroom and bathroom, powder room, dining and living rooms. Gourmet kitchen features contemporary white shaker cabinetry with under counter lighting, stainless appliances including a gas range, granite counters and large island with breakfast bar. Upstairs laundry room with sink has additional cabinets for storage. Spacious bedrooms and opulent master suite with Quartz counter dual sinks, large walk-in closet, soaking tub with Quartz top and attached shower with mosaic inlay and white subway surround, separated by loft area perfect for home office or play area. Hardscaped yard is ideal for BBQ and easy maintenance. Direct access to 2-car garage makes for added convenience. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and Freeways. Call regarding pet policy.



No Cats Allowed



