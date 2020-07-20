All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

210 Primrose Dr.

210 Primrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Primrose Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite Brand New Single Family Home - Exquisite brand new single family 2-story detached home located in the Camden Square neighborhood in Foothill Ranch near Lake Forest. Immaculate, open and bright floor plan boasts the largest square footage in the community with main level bedroom and bathroom, powder room, dining and living rooms. Gourmet kitchen features contemporary white shaker cabinetry with under counter lighting, stainless appliances including a gas range, granite counters and large island with breakfast bar. Upstairs laundry room with sink has additional cabinets for storage. Spacious bedrooms and opulent master suite with Quartz counter dual sinks, large walk-in closet, soaking tub with Quartz top and attached shower with mosaic inlay and white subway surround, separated by loft area perfect for home office or play area. Hardscaped yard is ideal for BBQ and easy maintenance. Direct access to 2-car garage makes for added convenience. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and Freeways. Call regarding pet policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2442583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Primrose Dr. have any available units?
210 Primrose Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 210 Primrose Dr. have?
Some of 210 Primrose Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Primrose Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Primrose Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Primrose Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Primrose Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 210 Primrose Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 210 Primrose Dr. offers parking.
Does 210 Primrose Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Primrose Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Primrose Dr. have a pool?
No, 210 Primrose Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Primrose Dr. have accessible units?
No, 210 Primrose Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Primrose Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Primrose Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Primrose Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Primrose Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
