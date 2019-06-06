Sign Up
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 29
20885 Serrano Creek Road #79
20885 Serrano Creek Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
20885 Serrano Creek Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo With Great Amenities - Newly Remodeled!
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Plenty of guest parking
Pool & Jacuzzi
Next to park and trails
AC
Washer/dryer hookups in unit
PLEASE CONTACT JOHN GEE FOR NEXT SHOWING AT 714- 655-0918
OPEN HOUSE JULY 31ST FROM 5:30-7PM
ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE TEXT MALAKAI 714-340-5481
(RLNE5039111)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have any available units?
20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Forest, CA
.
What amenities does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have?
Some of 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 currently offering any rent specials?
20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 is pet friendly.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 offer parking?
Yes, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 offers parking.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have a pool?
Yes, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 has a pool.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have accessible units?
No, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 does not have accessible units.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 has units with air conditioning.
