All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like
20885 Serrano Creek Road #79.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
20885 Serrano Creek Road #79
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

20885 Serrano Creek Road #79

20885 Serrano Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Rancho de los Alisos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20885 Serrano Creek Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo With Great Amenities - Newly Remodeled!
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Plenty of guest parking
Pool & Jacuzzi
Next to park and trails
AC
Washer/dryer hookups in unit

PLEASE CONTACT JOHN GEE FOR NEXT SHOWING AT 714- 655-0918
OPEN HOUSE JULY 31ST FROM 5:30-7PM

ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE TEXT MALAKAI 714-340-5481

(RLNE5039111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have any available units?
20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have?
Some of 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 currently offering any rent specials?
20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 is pet friendly.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 offer parking?
Yes, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 offers parking.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have a pool?
Yes, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 has a pool.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have accessible units?
No, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 does not have accessible units.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20885 Serrano Creek Road #79 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with PoolLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los AlisosFoothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideChaffey College