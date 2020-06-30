All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:35 AM

2 Salinas

2 Salinas · No Longer Available
Location

2 Salinas, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular model-like turnkey home! Completely remodeled throughout!! Gourmet kitchen features the finest upgrades & amenities, including granite countertops, back-splashing, walnut-finish cabinetry, stainless appliances (Viking, GE Profile, etc). Custom stone, Travertine and hardwood flooring through out! Plantation shutters! Custom builtin cabinetry, French doors, baseboards, recessed lighting, attic whole-house fan. Bathroom features Jacuzzi tub, Travertine and Mosaic shower & tub surround. Walk to HOA amenities and park at end of street. Attend award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Salinas have any available units?
2 Salinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 2 Salinas have?
Some of 2 Salinas's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Salinas currently offering any rent specials?
2 Salinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Salinas pet-friendly?
No, 2 Salinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 2 Salinas offer parking?
Yes, 2 Salinas offers parking.
Does 2 Salinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Salinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Salinas have a pool?
No, 2 Salinas does not have a pool.
Does 2 Salinas have accessible units?
No, 2 Salinas does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Salinas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Salinas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Salinas have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Salinas does not have units with air conditioning.

