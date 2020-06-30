Amenities

Spectacular model-like turnkey home! Completely remodeled throughout!! Gourmet kitchen features the finest upgrades & amenities, including granite countertops, back-splashing, walnut-finish cabinetry, stainless appliances (Viking, GE Profile, etc). Custom stone, Travertine and hardwood flooring through out! Plantation shutters! Custom builtin cabinetry, French doors, baseboards, recessed lighting, attic whole-house fan. Bathroom features Jacuzzi tub, Travertine and Mosaic shower & tub surround. Walk to HOA amenities and park at end of street. Attend award winning schools.