Amenities
19231 Highland View Lane Available 01/01/20 Charming Single Story in Trabuco Canyon - Light and bright 2bdrm/2ba single story with 2-car garage located on a cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and breakfast nook and new microwave & dishwasher. Fridge included. Spacious living/dining room combo with gas/wood burning fireplace, large master with 2 closets (California closets) & sliding door going to large backyard. No carpeting. Communitiy Pool & Spa. Gardener included.
(RLNE5413982)