Lake Forest, CA
19231 Highland View Lane
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

19231 Highland View Lane

19231 Highland View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19231 Highland View Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
19231 Highland View Lane Available 01/01/20 Charming Single Story in Trabuco Canyon - Light and bright 2bdrm/2ba single story with 2-car garage located on a cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and breakfast nook and new microwave & dishwasher. Fridge included. Spacious living/dining room combo with gas/wood burning fireplace, large master with 2 closets (California closets) & sliding door going to large backyard. No carpeting. Communitiy Pool & Spa. Gardener included.

(RLNE5413982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19231 Highland View Lane have any available units?
19231 Highland View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 19231 Highland View Lane have?
Some of 19231 Highland View Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19231 Highland View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19231 Highland View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19231 Highland View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19231 Highland View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 19231 Highland View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19231 Highland View Lane offers parking.
Does 19231 Highland View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19231 Highland View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19231 Highland View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19231 Highland View Lane has a pool.
Does 19231 Highland View Lane have accessible units?
No, 19231 Highland View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19231 Highland View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19231 Highland View Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19231 Highland View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19231 Highland View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

