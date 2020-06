Amenities

LOWEST Priced!! Upgraded Three Bedroom Townhome in The CANYON RIM Community that borders Portola Hills. Great End of CDS Location with Private WRAP AROUND YARD to ENJOY!. This home's Kitchen has QUARTZ COUNTERS, STAINLESS appliances and UPGRADED CABINETS. Adjacent BREAKFAST NOOK with Wall of Windows. Laminate Floors Throughout both Upstairs and Downstairs.NO Carpet. Living Room with Dramatic Gas Fireplace, Plantation Shutters and Patio Slider to Access Yard. Newer Front Loading Washer and Dryer included.Full Size Driveway for Extra Parking. Community Pool and Jacuzzi. This Beautiful Home won't last!!