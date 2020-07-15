Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

18952 Canyon Summit Available 07/24/20 Remodeled Condo, 2 Bedrooms & Loft With 2 Bathrooms - Remodeled upscale condo, 2 bedrooms & loft (3rd bed room option) 2 baths . Remodeled Kitchen and upgraded baths. You’ll love the vaulted ceilings and skylight allowing for a flood of natural light. The open concept living area is accented by a cozy fireplace and gorgeous new kitchen. Alder wood cabinets offer a rich wood finish. Beautiful granite counters and back splash provide the perfect frame for the newer gas stove and appliances. The stainless farm sink makes clean up a pleasure. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, sinks, and counters. Matching mirrors and sparkling fixtures. The included washer and dryer in the convenient laundry area are another plus! This end unit location provides additional privacy. Peek mountain and pool views from your private balcony will add to your enjoyment! Over sized attached garage with storage. Only minutes from restaurants and shopping and toll road access, yet close enough to parks and trails.



Call today for more details and showing times



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4484141)