All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 18952 Canyon Summit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
18952 Canyon Summit
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

18952 Canyon Summit

18952 Canyon Summit · (949) 380-1323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18952 Canyon Summit, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18952 Canyon Summit · Avail. Jul 24

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
18952 Canyon Summit Available 07/24/20 Remodeled Condo, 2 Bedrooms & Loft With 2 Bathrooms - Remodeled upscale condo, 2 bedrooms & loft (3rd bed room option) 2 baths . Remodeled Kitchen and upgraded baths. You’ll love the vaulted ceilings and skylight allowing for a flood of natural light. The open concept living area is accented by a cozy fireplace and gorgeous new kitchen. Alder wood cabinets offer a rich wood finish. Beautiful granite counters and back splash provide the perfect frame for the newer gas stove and appliances. The stainless farm sink makes clean up a pleasure. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, sinks, and counters. Matching mirrors and sparkling fixtures. The included washer and dryer in the convenient laundry area are another plus! This end unit location provides additional privacy. Peek mountain and pool views from your private balcony will add to your enjoyment! Over sized attached garage with storage. Only minutes from restaurants and shopping and toll road access, yet close enough to parks and trails.

Call today for more details and showing times

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4484141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18952 Canyon Summit have any available units?
18952 Canyon Summit has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18952 Canyon Summit have?
Some of 18952 Canyon Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18952 Canyon Summit currently offering any rent specials?
18952 Canyon Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18952 Canyon Summit pet-friendly?
No, 18952 Canyon Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18952 Canyon Summit offer parking?
Yes, 18952 Canyon Summit offers parking.
Does 18952 Canyon Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18952 Canyon Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18952 Canyon Summit have a pool?
Yes, 18952 Canyon Summit has a pool.
Does 18952 Canyon Summit have accessible units?
No, 18952 Canyon Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 18952 Canyon Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, 18952 Canyon Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18952 Canyon Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 18952 Canyon Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18952 Canyon Summit?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity