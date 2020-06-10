All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 18947 Canyon Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
18947 Canyon Hill Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

18947 Canyon Hill Drive

18947 Canyon Hill Drive · (949) 678-9231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18947 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light, bright, and airy, this freshly remodeled Carriage style home combines open concept living with tasteful designer style. Located among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon, this two bedroom two bath condo offers a multitude of upgrades. In the kitchen, discover all new appliances with gas cooktop, white and grey-veined quartz counters, oversized stainless steel sink, and white shaker cabinets. Both bathrooms also offer upgraded cabinets and cool white quartz counters. As an added bonus, a fantastic upstairs loft with an adjacent storage attic is ideal for a home office or extra guest area. Other amenities include in-home washer and dryer, generous front balcony, smart-home Nest thermostat, walk-in bedroom closets, and a one car private garage. A short stroll to the sparkling community pool/spa and wonderful hiking trails, this end unit condo with soaring ceilings is a perfect private retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18947 Canyon Hill Drive have any available units?
18947 Canyon Hill Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18947 Canyon Hill Drive have?
Some of 18947 Canyon Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18947 Canyon Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18947 Canyon Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18947 Canyon Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18947 Canyon Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18947 Canyon Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18947 Canyon Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 18947 Canyon Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18947 Canyon Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18947 Canyon Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18947 Canyon Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 18947 Canyon Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 18947 Canyon Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18947 Canyon Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18947 Canyon Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18947 Canyon Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18947 Canyon Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18947 Canyon Hill Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity