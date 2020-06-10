18947 Canyon Hill Drive

Amenities

Light, bright, and airy, this freshly remodeled Carriage style home combines open concept living with tasteful designer style. Located among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon, this two bedroom two bath condo offers a multitude of upgrades. In the kitchen, discover all new appliances with gas cooktop, white and grey-veined quartz counters, oversized stainless steel sink, and white shaker cabinets. Both bathrooms also offer upgraded cabinets and cool white quartz counters. As an added bonus, a fantastic upstairs loft with an adjacent storage attic is ideal for a home office or extra guest area. Other amenities include in-home washer and dryer, generous front balcony, smart-home Nest thermostat, walk-in bedroom closets, and a one car private garage. A short stroll to the sparkling community pool/spa and wonderful hiking trails, this end unit condo with soaring ceilings is a perfect private retreat.