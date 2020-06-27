All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 18 CALABRIA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
18 CALABRIA Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

18 CALABRIA Lane

18 Calabria Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18 Calabria Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 4 bedroom home on private hillside location. Highly customized with designer quality upgrades and decorum throughout. Newly carpet. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with newly cabinetry, custom pull-out shelving, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops... Custom bench seating with extra storage in the sunny breakfast nook. Custom window & door casing, baseboards & wainscotting. Builtin entertainment center in the family room accented by a marble fireplace with custom wood mantle. Fabulous master suite with Roman tub. Blue ribbon schools, wilderness parks, great shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 CALABRIA Lane have any available units?
18 CALABRIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 18 CALABRIA Lane have?
Some of 18 CALABRIA Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 CALABRIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18 CALABRIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 CALABRIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18 CALABRIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18 CALABRIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18 CALABRIA Lane offers parking.
Does 18 CALABRIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 CALABRIA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 CALABRIA Lane have a pool?
No, 18 CALABRIA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18 CALABRIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 18 CALABRIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18 CALABRIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 CALABRIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 CALABRIA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 CALABRIA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College