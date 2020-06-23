1621 Sunset View Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool clubhouse bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

This Gorgeous two-story home is Open Concept, Modern California Living. 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 Baths, and 2 Car Garage. Vaulted ceilings and Indoor/outdoor living. Standard California room with Multi-paneled doors. Italiante exterior. Quiet Interior Lot. This spectacular home offers Upgraded Cabinets, Upgraded Counter tops, and Jenn-Air Appliance Package with refrigerator. Hiking trails and outdoor activities abound. A gated community with amenities- Swimming pools, BBQ area, and Clubhouse. Close to the 241 Toll road, close to Irvine Spectrum.