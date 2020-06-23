All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

1621 Sunset View Drive

1621 Sunset View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Sunset View Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Gorgeous two-story home is Open Concept, Modern California Living. 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 Baths, and 2 Car Garage. Vaulted ceilings and Indoor/outdoor living. Standard California room with Multi-paneled doors. Italiante exterior. Quiet Interior Lot. This spectacular home offers Upgraded Cabinets, Upgraded Counter tops, and Jenn-Air Appliance Package with refrigerator. Hiking trails and outdoor activities abound. A gated community with amenities- Swimming pools, BBQ area, and Clubhouse. Close to the 241 Toll road, close to Irvine Spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Sunset View Drive have any available units?
1621 Sunset View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 1621 Sunset View Drive have?
Some of 1621 Sunset View Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Sunset View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Sunset View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Sunset View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Sunset View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 1621 Sunset View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Sunset View Drive does offer parking.
Does 1621 Sunset View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Sunset View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Sunset View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1621 Sunset View Drive has a pool.
Does 1621 Sunset View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Sunset View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Sunset View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Sunset View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Sunset View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Sunset View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
