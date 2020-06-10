All apartments in Lake Forest
16 Torosa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 Torosa

16 Torosa · No Longer Available
Location

16 Torosa, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
BRAND NEW single family house at Baker Ranch community in the Lake Forest. The house includes 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. There is one bedroom and one full bath oh the main floor, which is very convenient. Open kitchen to the big living room. Huge master bedroom and master bath. The California room allows you to enjoy a great outdoor life. All the appliances are ready to be used in the house, includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. There is no neighbors in the back of the house, so you can enjoy a good privacy. The environment of the community is very beautiful. There are three clubs with swimming pools in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Torosa have any available units?
16 Torosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 16 Torosa have?
Some of 16 Torosa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Torosa currently offering any rent specials?
16 Torosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Torosa pet-friendly?
No, 16 Torosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 16 Torosa offer parking?
No, 16 Torosa does not offer parking.
Does 16 Torosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Torosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Torosa have a pool?
Yes, 16 Torosa has a pool.
Does 16 Torosa have accessible units?
No, 16 Torosa does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Torosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Torosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Torosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Torosa does not have units with air conditioning.
