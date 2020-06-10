All apartments in Lake Forest
16 Penumbra

16 Penumbra · No Longer Available
Location

16 Penumbra, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 400 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Penumbra have any available units?
16 Penumbra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 16 Penumbra currently offering any rent specials?
16 Penumbra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Penumbra pet-friendly?
No, 16 Penumbra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 16 Penumbra offer parking?
No, 16 Penumbra does not offer parking.
Does 16 Penumbra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Penumbra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Penumbra have a pool?
No, 16 Penumbra does not have a pool.
Does 16 Penumbra have accessible units?
No, 16 Penumbra does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Penumbra have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Penumbra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Penumbra have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Penumbra does not have units with air conditioning.
