15 Bryce Run

Priced for quick lease! Beautifully upgraded spacious single-family house in GATED new community "Parkside" by Toll Brothers located across from famous Lake Forest Sports Park. Owner just lived in the house for a few months, almost brand new! 5 BR, 4 full BA, two stories w/ main floor bed & bath, approximately 2,848 Sq. Ft. This home features unbelievable upgrades including gorgeous wood floors and over-sized floor tile, no carpet in the house, costume premier layered shades and lighting fixtures, ceiling fans in every room. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops and herringbone backslash, high-end stainless steel appliances (include 6 burner gas cook top, high-efficiency hood, built-in refrigerator, double oven, microwave, and dishwasher), dark wood cabinetry, walk-in pantry and expansive over-sized center island open to the great room w/ soaring vaulted ceiling! Main floor bedroom w/ a full bath is perfect as your guest bedroom or an office. 4 bedrooms on the second floor including a master suite, second suite and 2 guest bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet, dual vanity, and large walk-in shower for relaxation. Upstairs laundry room w/ sink and additional cabinets for storage. 2 car garage w/ driveway and low maintenance back & side patio. Enjoy the resort-style clubhouse, pool and spas, cabanas and BBQ. Conveniently close to upscale shopping, dining, entertaining! Property can be leased w/ or w/out furniture.