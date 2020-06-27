All apartments in Lake Forest
Location

15 Bryce Run, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Priced for quick lease! Beautifully upgraded spacious single-family house in GATED new community "Parkside" by Toll Brothers located across from famous Lake Forest Sports Park. Owner just lived in the house for a few months, almost brand new! 5 BR, 4 full BA, two stories w/ main floor bed & bath, approximately 2,848 Sq. Ft. This home features unbelievable upgrades including gorgeous wood floors and over-sized floor tile, no carpet in the house, costume premier layered shades and lighting fixtures, ceiling fans in every room. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops and herringbone backslash, high-end stainless steel appliances (include 6 burner gas cook top, high-efficiency hood, built-in refrigerator, double oven, microwave, and dishwasher), dark wood cabinetry, walk-in pantry and expansive over-sized center island open to the great room w/ soaring vaulted ceiling! Main floor bedroom w/ a full bath is perfect as your guest bedroom or an office. 4 bedrooms on the second floor including a master suite, second suite and 2 guest bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet, dual vanity, and large walk-in shower for relaxation. Upstairs laundry room w/ sink and additional cabinets for storage. 2 car garage w/ driveway and low maintenance back & side patio. Enjoy the resort-style clubhouse, pool and spas, cabanas and BBQ. Conveniently close to upscale shopping, dining, entertaining! Property can be leased w/ or w/out furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Bryce Run have any available units?
15 Bryce Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 15 Bryce Run have?
Some of 15 Bryce Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Bryce Run currently offering any rent specials?
15 Bryce Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Bryce Run pet-friendly?
No, 15 Bryce Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 15 Bryce Run offer parking?
Yes, 15 Bryce Run offers parking.
Does 15 Bryce Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Bryce Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Bryce Run have a pool?
Yes, 15 Bryce Run has a pool.
Does 15 Bryce Run have accessible units?
No, 15 Bryce Run does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Bryce Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Bryce Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Bryce Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Bryce Run does not have units with air conditioning.
