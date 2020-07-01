All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

14 Jasmine

14 Jasmine · No Longer Available
Location

14 Jasmine, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully upgraded home in the heart of Baker Ranch near the Vista Swim Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Jasmine have any available units?
14 Jasmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 14 Jasmine have?
Some of 14 Jasmine's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Jasmine currently offering any rent specials?
14 Jasmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Jasmine pet-friendly?
No, 14 Jasmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 14 Jasmine offer parking?
Yes, 14 Jasmine offers parking.
Does 14 Jasmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Jasmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Jasmine have a pool?
Yes, 14 Jasmine has a pool.
Does 14 Jasmine have accessible units?
No, 14 Jasmine does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Jasmine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Jasmine has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Jasmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Jasmine does not have units with air conditioning.

