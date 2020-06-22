108 Santa Barbara Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610 Foothill Ranch
Large 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - This 1245 sq ft townhome is perfect! Private gated patio, 2 car direct access garage and so much more. Dont miss this opportunity. Text today to set up your viewing. 949-422-9888
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4613001)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
