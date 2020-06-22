All apartments in Lake Forest
108 Santa Barbara Court

108 Santa Barbara Court · No Longer Available
Location

108 Santa Barbara Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Large 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - This 1245 sq ft townhome is perfect! Private gated patio, 2 car direct access garage and so much more. Dont miss this opportunity. Text today to set up your viewing. 949-422-9888

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4613001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Santa Barbara Court have any available units?
108 Santa Barbara Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 108 Santa Barbara Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Santa Barbara Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Santa Barbara Court pet-friendly?
No, 108 Santa Barbara Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 108 Santa Barbara Court offer parking?
Yes, 108 Santa Barbara Court does offer parking.
Does 108 Santa Barbara Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Santa Barbara Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Santa Barbara Court have a pool?
No, 108 Santa Barbara Court does not have a pool.
Does 108 Santa Barbara Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Santa Barbara Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Santa Barbara Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Santa Barbara Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Santa Barbara Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Santa Barbara Court does not have units with air conditioning.
