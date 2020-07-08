000 Chapala

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

PLEASE READ! ONLY AVAILABLE as -Fully furnished - short term rental ONLY! Very Popular and limited availability! Extraordinary opportunity to stay in an exceptional, iconic property located in the heart of the highly coveted West Beach neighborhood. ''Casa Azzurra'' is situated less than 2 blocks to the beach, State Street, Funk Zone and Pier. With its abundance of natural light, numerous patios, vaulted ceilings, 2 private master suites and additional 3rd bedroom with bathroom, this home exudes the rich and historic architecture of Santa Barbara. INQUIRE FIRST for availability. Rates vary based on season.