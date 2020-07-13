Rivers Edge.

Amenities
Live the good life and feel like you’re on an extended vacation at River’s Edge Apartment Homes. Select an apartment in Lake Elsinore, CA, that’s part of our amazing community and you’ll be rewarded with a peaceful, comfortable home in a convenient location that’s near work, school and play.
River’s Edge offers resort-style living with one and two-bedroom apartments featuring modern open floor plans. Each apartment has incredible amenities such as spacious walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning, plush carpeting, oval garden-style tub, and full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. The thoughtfully designed kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its gas stove, double sink, and complete energy-efficient appliance package. You’ll also enjoy the open-concept dining and living rooms that flow to your own private patio or balcony to extend your living space outdoors.
Step outside of your front door to enjoy the impressive community amenities at River's Edge. You