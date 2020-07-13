All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Rivers Edge

Open Now until 6pm
2088 E Lakeshore Dr · (714) 274-6704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
East Lake District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 432 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 631 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 621 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 833 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rivers Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
pool table
Live the good life and feel like you’re on an extended vacation at River’s Edge Apartment Homes. Select an apartment in Lake Elsinore, CA, that’s part of our amazing community and you’ll be rewarded with a peaceful, comfortable home in a convenient location that’s near work, school and play.

River’s Edge offers resort-style living with one and two-bedroom apartments featuring modern open floor plans. Each apartment has incredible amenities such as spacious walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning, plush carpeting, oval garden-style tub, and full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. The thoughtfully designed kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its gas stove, double sink, and complete energy-efficient appliance package. You’ll also enjoy the open-concept dining and living rooms that flow to your own private patio or balcony to extend your living space outdoors.

Step outside of your front door to enjoy the impressive community amenities at River's Edge. You

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for 1x1 and $600 for a 2x2 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $450 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking charge is already included in the price; Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

