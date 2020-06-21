All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Find more places like 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Elsinore, CA
/
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507

1800 East Lakeshore Drive · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Elsinore
See all
East Lake District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
East Lake District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 · Avail. Jul 13

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath condo offering a desirable layout! The exterior features a sizable front patio, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The interior of the home features a gourmet kitchen the family chef will enjoy living/dining area as well as a separate family room with a cozy fireplace sit on the main floor, while the three large bedrooms sit privately on the upper level. The spacious master suite features a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The fantastic list of features continue with an attached two-car garage! Enjoy the Association Amenities: pool and playground area. This home is conveniently located within close proximity to grocery stores, dining, major retailers, Storm Stadium, the I-15 freeway, and much more!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in. Renters insurance required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a stand along liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Small pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply. Sorry, no large dogs.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5145514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 have any available units?
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 have?
Some of 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 is pet friendly.
Does 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 does offer parking.
Does 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 have a pool?
Yes, 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 has a pool.
Does 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 have accessible units?
No, 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way
Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr
Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

Similar Pages

Lake Elsinore 1 BedroomsLake Elsinore 2 Bedrooms
Lake Elsinore Apartments with GarageLake Elsinore Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Elsinore Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake Elsinore Hills District
East Lake District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity