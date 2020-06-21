Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath condo offering a desirable layout! The exterior features a sizable front patio, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The interior of the home features a gourmet kitchen the family chef will enjoy living/dining area as well as a separate family room with a cozy fireplace sit on the main floor, while the three large bedrooms sit privately on the upper level. The spacious master suite features a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The fantastic list of features continue with an attached two-car garage! Enjoy the Association Amenities: pool and playground area. This home is conveniently located within close proximity to grocery stores, dining, major retailers, Storm Stadium, the I-15 freeway, and much more!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in. Renters insurance required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a stand along liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Small pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply. Sorry, no large dogs.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



(RLNE5145514)