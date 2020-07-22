Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

1 Bedroom single story in 55+ Senior community - Property Id: 314819



55+ COMMUNITY. 1 Bedroom one story end unit. Beautiful Lake and Mountain views from master bedroom. A/C and ceiling fans. Peaceful & friendly Senior Community living. New paint & flooring. Community Amenities include Pool, laundry room and clubhouse. Walking distance to the Senior Activity Center and Park. Close to downtown main st., restaurants. shopping, events, and the Storm Stadium. No smoking or pets for showing call Donna at 760-687-6200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/150-lakeshore-dr-lake-elsinore-ca/314819

No Pets Allowed



