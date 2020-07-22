Amenities
1 Bedroom single story in 55+ Senior community - Property Id: 314819
55+ COMMUNITY. 1 Bedroom one story end unit. Beautiful Lake and Mountain views from master bedroom. A/C and ceiling fans. Peaceful & friendly Senior Community living. New paint & flooring. Community Amenities include Pool, laundry room and clubhouse. Walking distance to the Senior Activity Center and Park. Close to downtown main st., restaurants. shopping, events, and the Storm Stadium. No smoking or pets for showing call Donna at 760-687-6200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/150-lakeshore-dr-lake-elsinore-ca/314819
No Pets Allowed
