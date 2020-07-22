All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

150 Lakeshore Dr

150 Lakeshore Drive · (760) 687-6200
Location

150 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
East Lake District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
1 Bedroom single story in 55+ Senior community - Property Id: 314819

55+ COMMUNITY. 1 Bedroom one story end unit. Beautiful Lake and Mountain views from master bedroom. A/C and ceiling fans. Peaceful & friendly Senior Community living. New paint & flooring. Community Amenities include Pool, laundry room and clubhouse. Walking distance to the Senior Activity Center and Park. Close to downtown main st., restaurants. shopping, events, and the Storm Stadium. No smoking or pets for showing call Donna at 760-687-6200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/150-lakeshore-dr-lake-elsinore-ca/314819
Property Id 314819

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Lakeshore Dr have any available units?
150 Lakeshore Dr has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Lakeshore Dr have?
Some of 150 Lakeshore Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Lakeshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
150 Lakeshore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Lakeshore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Lakeshore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 150 Lakeshore Dr offer parking?
No, 150 Lakeshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 150 Lakeshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Lakeshore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Lakeshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 150 Lakeshore Dr has a pool.
Does 150 Lakeshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 150 Lakeshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Lakeshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Lakeshore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
