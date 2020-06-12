All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like
3495 Lakeshore Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, CA
/
3495 Lakeshore Blvd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

3495 Lakeshore Blvd

3495 Lakeshore Boulevard · (707) 263-2646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3495 Lakeshore Boulevard, Lake County, CA 95464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hot tub
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Lake Front, furnished cottage, with stainless steel appliances, beautiful deck with hot tub, partially fenced yard, and Pier. Utilities $200.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3495 Lakeshore Blvd have any available units?
3495 Lakeshore Blvd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3495 Lakeshore Blvd have?
Some of 3495 Lakeshore Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3495 Lakeshore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3495 Lakeshore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3495 Lakeshore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3495 Lakeshore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 3495 Lakeshore Blvd offer parking?
No, 3495 Lakeshore Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3495 Lakeshore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3495 Lakeshore Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3495 Lakeshore Blvd have a pool?
No, 3495 Lakeshore Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3495 Lakeshore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3495 Lakeshore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3495 Lakeshore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3495 Lakeshore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3495 Lakeshore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3495 Lakeshore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CAConcord, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CADavis, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAChico, CANovato, CAPittsburg, CASuisun City, CAAmerican Canyon, CAHercules, CAClearlake Riviera, CACloverdale, CAHealdsburg, CAUkiah, CAWindsor, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CASt. Helena, CASebastopol, CADixon, CAWoodland, CARed Bluff, CABenicia, CAPinole, CAGridley, CAYuba City, CASan Anselmo, CASan Pablo, CAOroville, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University Maritime AcademyContra Costa CollegeDiablo Valley CollegeDominican University of California