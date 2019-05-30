92 Calle Aragon

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Lovely Majorca located on Serpentine Walk! Well appointed, modern, and upgraded. The patio is enclosed and has a direct view of the greenbelt walkway. There are French Doors leading into it from the living room. Tile flooring in main living area, hall, and bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms--even a small wine frig included. Clean and modern. There is a flat panel TV in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Queen bed in master and guest bedroom. New individual room Mitzubishi heat and a/c system in both bedrooms and living room. Well stocked with small appliances and kitchen cookware. This is a wonderful location for anyone! No washer and dryer. Available now fully furnished. Owner looking for tenant longer than 3 months. Internet included.



This is a senior community and you must be 55+ to live there.