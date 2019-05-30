All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 30 2019

92 Calle Aragon

92 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Location

92 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Lovely Majorca located on Serpentine Walk! Well appointed, modern, and upgraded. The patio is enclosed and has a direct view of the greenbelt walkway. There are French Doors leading into it from the living room. Tile flooring in main living area, hall, and bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms--even a small wine frig included. Clean and modern. There is a flat panel TV in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Queen bed in master and guest bedroom. New individual room Mitzubishi heat and a/c system in both bedrooms and living room. Well stocked with small appliances and kitchen cookware. This is a wonderful location for anyone! No washer and dryer. Available now fully furnished. Owner looking for tenant longer than 3 months. Internet included.

This is a senior community and you must be 55+ to live there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Calle Aragon have any available units?
92 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 92 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 92 Calle Aragon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
92 Calle Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 92 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 92 Calle Aragon offer parking?
No, 92 Calle Aragon does not offer parking.
Does 92 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Calle Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Calle Aragon have a pool?
No, 92 Calle Aragon does not have a pool.
Does 92 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 92 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Calle Aragon has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 Calle Aragon has units with air conditioning.
