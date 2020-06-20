All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:59 PM

910 RONDA SEVILLA

910 Ronda Sevilla · (858) 204-2279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet. Master bathroom has a stall shower and Guest bathroom has shower over tub. Beautiful updated home with new vinyl plank flooring, high baseboards, and smooth ceilings. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet. Ground level home with easy access to covered parking without taking stairs. First Occupant Must be at least age 55+ second occupant must be 45+. Owner will consider a well mannered pet. This is a Must see home! Laguna Woods Village residents enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses (27 hole championship course and 9-hole par executive courses),tennis courts,lawn bowling greens,shuffleboard courts,craft and hobby workshops,garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community. Over 200 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded golf community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and of course, the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 RONDA SEVILLA have any available units?
910 RONDA SEVILLA has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 RONDA SEVILLA have?
Some of 910 RONDA SEVILLA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 RONDA SEVILLA currently offering any rent specials?
910 RONDA SEVILLA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 RONDA SEVILLA pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 RONDA SEVILLA is pet friendly.
Does 910 RONDA SEVILLA offer parking?
Yes, 910 RONDA SEVILLA does offer parking.
Does 910 RONDA SEVILLA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 RONDA SEVILLA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 RONDA SEVILLA have a pool?
Yes, 910 RONDA SEVILLA has a pool.
Does 910 RONDA SEVILLA have accessible units?
No, 910 RONDA SEVILLA does not have accessible units.
Does 910 RONDA SEVILLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 RONDA SEVILLA has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 RONDA SEVILLA have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 RONDA SEVILLA does not have units with air conditioning.
