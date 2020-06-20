910 RONDA SEVILLA

Amenities

Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet. Master bathroom has a stall shower and Guest bathroom has shower over tub. Beautiful updated home with new vinyl plank flooring, high baseboards, and smooth ceilings. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet. Ground level home with easy access to covered parking without taking stairs. First Occupant Must be at least age 55+ second occupant must be 45+. Owner will consider a well mannered pet. This is a Must see home! Laguna Woods Village residents enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses (27 hole championship course and 9-hole par executive courses),tennis courts,lawn bowling greens,shuffleboard courts,craft and hobby workshops,garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community. Over 200 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded golf community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and of course, the beach.