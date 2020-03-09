Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 813 Via Alhambra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
813 Via Alhambra
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
813 Via Alhambra
813 Via Alhambra
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
813 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA 92637
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 Via Alhambra have any available units?
813 Via Alhambra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Woods, CA
.
What amenities does 813 Via Alhambra have?
Some of 813 Via Alhambra's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 813 Via Alhambra currently offering any rent specials?
813 Via Alhambra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Via Alhambra pet-friendly?
No, 813 Via Alhambra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods
.
Does 813 Via Alhambra offer parking?
No, 813 Via Alhambra does not offer parking.
Does 813 Via Alhambra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Via Alhambra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Via Alhambra have a pool?
No, 813 Via Alhambra does not have a pool.
Does 813 Via Alhambra have accessible units?
No, 813 Via Alhambra does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Via Alhambra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Via Alhambra has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Via Alhambra have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Via Alhambra does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Laguna Woods 1 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Perris, CA
North Tustin, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CA
Compton, CA
Temple City, CA
Montebello, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Temescal Valley, CA
Walnut, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
Lakeland Village, CA
Duarte, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College