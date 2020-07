723 AVENIDA MAJORCA

Amenities

WELCOME TO THIS LOVELY CASA BLANCA CO-OP LOCATED IN THE 55 + SENIOR COMMUNITY OF LAGUNA WOODS. IT HAS TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHROOM WITH AN ENCLOSED BALCONY THAT ADS EXTRA SQUARE FOOTAGE. CERAMIC TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NICE AND BRIGHT WITH A A SKY LIGHT IN KITCHEN AND SOLAR LIGHTS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA, AND GUEST BATHROOM. TWO WINDOWS IN MASTER BEDROOM AND ONE IN MASTER BATH TO BRING IN FRESH AIR. BUILDING HAS A LIFT(ELEVATOR) FOR EASY ACCESS TO YOUR FRONT DOOR. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.