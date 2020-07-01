All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 643 Avenida Sevilla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
643 Avenida Sevilla
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

643 Avenida Sevilla

643 Avenida Sevilla · (949) 212-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

643 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit P · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. Popular "CASA LINDA" Garden side unit with no stairs! Enjoy the beautiful park-like area with mature trees and it is very close to ALISO CREEK! NO STAIRS, no one below you or above you! Enjoy your 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with NEW easy-care vinyl wood-tone flooring and new paint throughout. Additional upgrades include plantation shutters, smooth ceilings, convenient inside washer/dryer, dishwasher, new dining room light, new baseboards, and ceiling fan in the master bedroom. The attached patio is covered for year-round enjoyment. Carport is very close to the unit and has a large storage closet. Laguna Woods Village Amenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater, and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and the BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
643 Avenida Sevilla has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 643 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 643 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
643 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 643 Avenida Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 643 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 643 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 643 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 Avenida Sevilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
Yes, 643 Avenida Sevilla has a pool.
Does 643 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 643 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 Avenida Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Avenida Sevilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 643 Avenida Sevilla?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity