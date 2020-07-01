643 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. Popular "CASA LINDA" Garden side unit with no stairs! Enjoy the beautiful park-like area with mature trees and it is very close to ALISO CREEK! NO STAIRS, no one below you or above you! Enjoy your 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with NEW easy-care vinyl wood-tone flooring and new paint throughout. Additional upgrades include plantation shutters, smooth ceilings, convenient inside washer/dryer, dishwasher, new dining room light, new baseboards, and ceiling fan in the master bedroom. The attached patio is covered for year-round enjoyment. Carport is very close to the unit and has a large storage closet. Laguna Woods Village Amenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater, and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and the BEACH.