5530 Via La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This home has is a true showplace. This end unit has loads of windows and is on a quiet greenbelt. It comes fully furnished and includes a housekeeper who comes every 2 weeks for a tenant cost of $85. 18" tiles plus brand new wood floors throughout. There is no carpet. Separate Living and Family rooms. Direct access 1 car garage. Newer appliances and added cabinets in the kitchen. New dual pane windows offer sun protection and keep the home cooler/warmer. Two Master Suites. Both Masters open to the patio which is very soothing and private. Patio includes an electric BBQ and propane heater. There is a computer plus a TV with video, DVD and stereo combo. The single car garage has an extra refrigerator. bicycles and helmets plus loads of storage along with a starter golf set!! All amenities and privileges of Laguna Woods including use of all pools, clubhouses, golf, equestrian, lectures, theater, trips, shuttle service, etc. are transferred to the tenant. This wonderful home is available from April 1, 2020 to October 1, 2020. This is a seasonal lease only. NO PETS. SINGLE OCCUPANT PREFERRED.