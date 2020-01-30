All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

5530 Via La Mesa

5530 Via La Mesa · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Via La Mesa, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This home has is a true showplace. This end unit has loads of windows and is on a quiet greenbelt. It comes fully furnished and includes a housekeeper who comes every 2 weeks for a tenant cost of $85. 18" tiles plus brand new wood floors throughout. There is no carpet. Separate Living and Family rooms. Direct access 1 car garage. Newer appliances and added cabinets in the kitchen. New dual pane windows offer sun protection and keep the home cooler/warmer. Two Master Suites. Both Masters open to the patio which is very soothing and private. Patio includes an electric BBQ and propane heater. There is a computer plus a TV with video, DVD and stereo combo. The single car garage has an extra refrigerator. bicycles and helmets plus loads of storage along with a starter golf set!! All amenities and privileges of Laguna Woods including use of all pools, clubhouses, golf, equestrian, lectures, theater, trips, shuttle service, etc. are transferred to the tenant. This wonderful home is available from April 1, 2020 to October 1, 2020. This is a seasonal lease only. NO PETS. SINGLE OCCUPANT PREFERRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Via La Mesa have any available units?
5530 Via La Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5530 Via La Mesa have?
Some of 5530 Via La Mesa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Via La Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Via La Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Via La Mesa pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Via La Mesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5530 Via La Mesa offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Via La Mesa offers parking.
Does 5530 Via La Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Via La Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Via La Mesa have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Via La Mesa has a pool.
Does 5530 Via La Mesa have accessible units?
No, 5530 Via La Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Via La Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Via La Mesa has units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 Via La Mesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 5530 Via La Mesa does not have units with air conditioning.
