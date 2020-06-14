5349 Algarrobo

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool pool table shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool pool table shuffle board media room tennis court

Convenient washer dryer located in hall closet. Laguna Woods Village Ammenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.