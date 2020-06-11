All apartments in Laguna Woods
5340 Bahia Blanca W

Location

5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village. This gorgeous home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths (one features a walk-in Jacuzzi tub with shower)! Bright kitchen overlooking the garden. Enjoy the serenity in this tranquil, lush and very private backyard. Enjoy the ocean air coming through Laguna Canyon. Home has an attached garage with room for two additional cars in driveway and guest parking close. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and patio furniture included. Community provides bus transportation for residents. Close to shopping and minutes to Laguna Beach. No smoking rules apply. Small pet welcome! This fabulous 55+ community has much to offer! Amenities include: Top rated 27 hole Golf Course, 9 hole Executive Course, Golf Clubhouse Restaurant & Bar, Pro Shop, 5 Resort style Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Paddle Tennis, Bocce Ball Court, Lawn Bowling, 2 Gym/Fitness Centers, 7 Clubhouses, Dance Classes, Billiard Room, Card Room, Banquet Facilities, Meeting Rooms, Library, Theatre, Lots of Entertainment, Classes Etc..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Bahia Blanca W have any available units?
5340 Bahia Blanca W has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5340 Bahia Blanca W have?
Some of 5340 Bahia Blanca W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Bahia Blanca W currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Bahia Blanca W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Bahia Blanca W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 Bahia Blanca W is pet friendly.
Does 5340 Bahia Blanca W offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Bahia Blanca W does offer parking.
Does 5340 Bahia Blanca W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5340 Bahia Blanca W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Bahia Blanca W have a pool?
Yes, 5340 Bahia Blanca W has a pool.
Does 5340 Bahia Blanca W have accessible units?
No, 5340 Bahia Blanca W does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Bahia Blanca W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5340 Bahia Blanca W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5340 Bahia Blanca W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5340 Bahia Blanca W does not have units with air conditioning.
