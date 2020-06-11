5340 Bahia Blanca W

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village. This gorgeous home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths (one features a walk-in Jacuzzi tub with shower)! Bright kitchen overlooking the garden. Enjoy the serenity in this tranquil, lush and very private backyard. Enjoy the ocean air coming through Laguna Canyon. Home has an attached garage with room for two additional cars in driveway and guest parking close. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and patio furniture included. Community provides bus transportation for residents. Close to shopping and minutes to Laguna Beach. No smoking rules apply. Small pet welcome! This fabulous 55+ community has much to offer! Amenities include: Top rated 27 hole Golf Course, 9 hole Executive Course, Golf Clubhouse Restaurant & Bar, Pro Shop, 5 Resort style Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Paddle Tennis, Bocce Ball Court, Lawn Bowling, 2 Gym/Fitness Centers, 7 Clubhouses, Dance Classes, Billiard Room, Card Room, Banquet Facilities, Meeting Rooms, Library, Theatre, Lots of Entertainment, Classes Etc..