Laguna Woods, CA
3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A
3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A

3198 Via Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3198 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A Available 07/02/20 Beautiful,highly upgraded spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Laguna Woods Leisure World with attached garage! - Beautiful, highly upgraded single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in Laguna Woods; offering Southern California's best resort amenities. Privately located at an end of a cul-de-sac, with a long driveway. Brand new wood laminate flooring and plush carpet throughout. Remodeled kitchen includes corian counter tops, cherry wood cabinetry and top of the line appliances. Bonus enclosed sun room with roll up blinds for privacy or enjoy the cool views. Enjoy your music with surround sound speakers in large living room. One car attached direct access garage Laguna Woods is a restricted community for senior living. The Village is recreational-focused with high quality services. Amenities include 2 professional golf courses with a newer 19 restaurant and lounge. Guard gated, resident bus transportation, 3 state of the art fitness centers, American Contract Bridge League Room, 5 swimming pools, 10 court tennis complex, equestrian center, enjoy 814-seat theater, 250 clubs, computer classes etc. etc.! Application must also be approved by HOA, $170 fee to tenant Las Flores Model - Gate 7. 55+ Only Tenant Occupied limited showings until July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A have any available units?
3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A have?
Some of 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A offers parking.
Does 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A has a pool.
Does 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3198 Via Buena Vista, Unit A has units with air conditioning.

