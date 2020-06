Amenities

in unit laundry pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

2 bedroom 2, bathroom no steps to front door, light & bright unfurnished condo in this 55+ community with all it's amenities, golfing, tennis, over 200 clubs, 5 pools, 7 clubhouses and much more. This condo has a washer/dryer inside, laminate flooring with new carpet in the bedrooms.