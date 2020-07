Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare Mariposa model with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This unit has everything you want in Laguna Woods Village. 1. No one living above or below. 2. Private Laundry in unit. 3. Close to Parking. 4. No steps. 5. Private and quiet. 6. Central A/C. 7. Renovated. 8. Behind Gate 8. This unit has 2 sky lights, one in the kitchen and one more in the dining room. This unit will lease partially furnished with all appliances and an additional freezer. Kitchen and bathrooms have been renovated with granite countertops and the ceilings are smooth.