Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3018 Via Buena
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3018 Via Buena
3018 via Buena Vista
·
No Longer Available
Laguna Woods
Location
3018 via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Senior community. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. one level, nobody above, nobody below. Completely remodeled. Parking: 3009-2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3018 Via Buena have any available units?
3018 Via Buena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Woods, CA
.
Is 3018 Via Buena currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Via Buena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Via Buena pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Via Buena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods
.
Does 3018 Via Buena offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Via Buena offers parking.
Does 3018 Via Buena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Via Buena have a pool?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Via Buena have accessible units?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Via Buena have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Via Buena have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Via Buena does not have units with air conditioning.
