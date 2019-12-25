All apartments in Laguna Woods
2403 Via Mariposa W

2403 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2403 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
THIS CAN EITHER BE A SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED LEASE... SEE DETAILS
This is a great location! You can't beat the closeness (within walking distance) to Clubhouse 4 and all the activities located there. Plenty of parking. Light and bright good feeling home. Enjoy the enclosed glass balcony view off the living room. Also, wonderful cross ventilation... Corner location in the resort style 55+ community of Laguna Woods. NO STAIRS--elevator takes you to the this first floor unit. Subterrean parking with storgare cabinet. Tile floors in kitchen, hall and baths. Carpeting in living area and both bedrooms. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for extra privacy. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination -- 27 hole championship golf course or the 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening opportunities, art studio, world class wood shop, over 200 clubs and organizations ensure you will never get bored here! Plus, free bus transportation around the community and nearby shopping and bus trips. Also, there is a very economical RV storage area to park your RV. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2403 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2403 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2403 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Via Mariposa W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2403 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Via Mariposa W does offer parking.
Does 2403 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2403 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
Yes, 2403 Via Mariposa W has accessible units.
Does 2403 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
