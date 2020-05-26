2394 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully remodeled Garden Villa 1st Floor End Unit Condo with views of Golf Course. This building has convenient elevator from Subterranean Garage or Stairs. 1st floor is on Ground Level when coming in front door of building. The Custom Kitchen has been enlarged and remodeled with top of the line cabinetry, quartz Counters, Induction Oven/stove, upgraded appliances & tank-less water heater. Both bathrooms also remodeled with custom tile work, upgraded cabinets and quartz counters. Engineered hardwood throughout with tile in bathrooms & on patio. Double Door entry to light and bright unit with open floor plan. Large Living Room has 6 can lights and double sliding glass doors to balcony. Scraped ceilings & crown mouldings. Dual pane windows and sliders w/blinds. Spacious Subterranean parking w/plug in for Golf Cart. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS! INCLUDED: WATER, TRASH REMOVAL AND BASIC TV. HOA FEE PAID BY LANDLORD. LAGUNA WOODS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY with a lot of amenities. 27 hole Golf Club with Clubhouse, 19 Restaurant and Bar, Par 3 Golf Course with Practice area, Driving Range, Tennis, Fitness Centers, Pickle Ball, Swimming Pools, 250 Clubs and much more. (Amenities close temporarily) .