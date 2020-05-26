All apartments in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA
2394 Via Mariposa W
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2394 Via Mariposa W

2394 Via Mariposa West · (949) 235-7825
Laguna Woods
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Location

2394 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled Garden Villa 1st Floor End Unit Condo with views of Golf Course. This building has convenient elevator from Subterranean Garage or Stairs. 1st floor is on Ground Level when coming in front door of building. The Custom Kitchen has been enlarged and remodeled with top of the line cabinetry, quartz Counters, Induction Oven/stove, upgraded appliances & tank-less water heater. Both bathrooms also remodeled with custom tile work, upgraded cabinets and quartz counters. Engineered hardwood throughout with tile in bathrooms & on patio. Double Door entry to light and bright unit with open floor plan. Large Living Room has 6 can lights and double sliding glass doors to balcony. Scraped ceilings & crown mouldings. Dual pane windows and sliders w/blinds. Spacious Subterranean parking w/plug in for Golf Cart. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS! INCLUDED: WATER, TRASH REMOVAL AND BASIC TV. HOA FEE PAID BY LANDLORD. LAGUNA WOODS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY with a lot of amenities. 27 hole Golf Club with Clubhouse, 19 Restaurant and Bar, Par 3 Golf Course with Practice area, Driving Range, Tennis, Fitness Centers, Pickle Ball, Swimming Pools, 250 Clubs and much more. (Amenities close temporarily) .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2394 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2394 Via Mariposa W has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2394 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2394 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2394 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2394 Via Mariposa W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2394 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2394 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2394 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
Yes, 2394 Via Mariposa W does offer parking.
Does 2394 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2394 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2394 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2394 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2394 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2394 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2394 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2394 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2394 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2394 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
