All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2354 Via Mariposa W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2354 Via Mariposa W
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

2354 Via Mariposa W

2354 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

2354 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For questions contact Dianna MacDavid at 949-463-7523. If no answer, leave message and I'll return your call by the end of the day. No pets no ask.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2354 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2354 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2354 Via Mariposa W's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2354 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College