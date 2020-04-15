Rent Calculator
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM
2354 Via Mariposa W
2354 Via Mariposa West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2354 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For questions contact Dianna MacDavid at 949-463-7523. If no answer, leave message and I'll return your call by the end of the day. No pets no ask.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2354 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time.
Laguna Woods, CA
.
What amenities does 2354 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2354 Via Mariposa W's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 2354 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods
.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2354 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
