All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2145 Ronda Granada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2145 Ronda Granada
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

2145 Ronda Granada

2145 Ronda Granada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2145 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Senior Community 55+. One story, nobody above, nobody below. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Good location. Carport #2096-6. Lease for long term. No pets.
Washer/dryer inside, but no warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Ronda Granada have any available units?
2145 Ronda Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 2145 Ronda Granada currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Ronda Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Ronda Granada pet-friendly?
No, 2145 Ronda Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2145 Ronda Granada offer parking?
Yes, 2145 Ronda Granada offers parking.
Does 2145 Ronda Granada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 Ronda Granada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Ronda Granada have a pool?
No, 2145 Ronda Granada does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Ronda Granada have accessible units?
No, 2145 Ronda Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Ronda Granada have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Ronda Granada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 Ronda Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2145 Ronda Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College