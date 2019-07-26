All apartments in Laguna Woods
2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:29 PM

2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST

2034 via Mariposa East · No Longer Available
Location

2034 via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST have any available units?
2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST currently offering any rent specials?
2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST pet-friendly?
No, 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST offer parking?
No, 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST does not offer parking.
Does 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST have a pool?
No, 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST does not have a pool.
Does 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST have accessible units?
No, 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 VIA MARIPOSA EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
