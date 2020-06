Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED-6-10 MONTH LEASE. Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, furnished single story for lease. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village. This is in a quiet, private location with no one above or below. Very close to the carport and laundry facility. Enjoy the enclosed outdoor space in the large patio. It's like walking into a beach theme which carries on inside. Most everything you need is here to enjoy for the comfort of a furnished lease for 6-10 months beginning April 1. (6 months minimum up to 10 months) Enjoy the comfort of cable T.V. in either bedroom with internet included. The park is just around the corner. Very quiet peaceful serene area.