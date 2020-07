Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator patio / balcony granite counters oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

While our in-unit amenities are hard to beat, our community features are equally impressive. Take advantage of the WiFi offered in all of our common areas. Connect with your friends and fellow residents at our Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Stretch out poolside with your favorite e-book and enjoy the perks of our resort-style swimming pool and spa.As a resident of Skye, you will be treated to the best that Laguna Niguel has to offer. Our location offers breathtaking views of Saddleback Mountain and supplies you with easy access to the freeway as well as many local employers and educational opportunities.Reserve your next apartment today. Contact the Skye at Laguna Niguel leasing office today for more information.